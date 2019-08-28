|
ELLA LOU HARVEY, 85, of Campbell's Creek, passed away August 26, 2019, at Marmet Center.
She was a homemaker and a member of Big Bottom Baptist Church. Ella loved children. She taught Sunday School and worked with church youth groups.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Cauley Guy Harvey; brothers, Johnny and Tommy Valentine; and parents, Carl and Emma Duncan Valentine.
Surviving are her children, Terry Harvey (Janice) of St. Albans and Tim Harvey (JoAnna) of Vienna; grandchildren, Joel Harvey (Katie), Ryan Harvey (Alanna), Nathan, Hannah, Leah and Sarah Harvey; great - grandchildren, Landon, Carsyn and Luke Harvey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Alan Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019