Home

POWERED BY

Services
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
(304) 949-4211
For more information about
Ella Harvey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
FIDLER & FRAME FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BELLE
1126 DUPONT AVE EAST
Belle, WV 25015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Lou Harvey


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella Lou Harvey Obituary

ELLA LOU HARVEY, 85, of Campbell's Creek, passed away August 26, 2019, at Marmet Center.
She was a homemaker and a member of Big Bottom Baptist Church. Ella loved children. She taught Sunday School and worked with church youth groups.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Cauley Guy Harvey; brothers, Johnny and Tommy Valentine; and parents, Carl and Emma Duncan Valentine.
Surviving are her children, Terry Harvey (Janice) of St. Albans and Tim Harvey (JoAnna) of Vienna; grandchildren, Joel Harvey (Katie), Ryan Harvey (Alanna), Nathan, Hannah, Leah and Sarah Harvey; great - grandchildren, Landon, Carsyn and Luke Harvey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Alan Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, at the funeral home.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now