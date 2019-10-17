|
|
ELLA MAE WHITE, 87, of Cross Lanes, WV, died October 14, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Rebecca Lilly, following a short illness.
Ella Mae was born September 7, 1932, at Seth, WV, the daughter of the late Kennie and Bessie Lee (Carper) Looney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth N. White; brothers, Ralph and Robert Looney; and sisters, Betty Workman and Mary Michael.
She was a homemaker, an American Baptist, and a member of the Baptist Temple in Charleston, serving as a member of the choir and active in women's missions. She was a past president of the West Virginia American Baptist Women.
Ella Mae is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca and her husband, Robert "Bob" Lilly of Cross Lanes, and Elizabeth and her husband Gary Coffey of Hurricane; five grandchildren, Christopher Tharp and wife Tara and great - grandchildren Maelee and Addison Tharp, McKenzie and Tanner Asbury; Brian Tharp and wife April and great - grandsons Hayden and Ryder Tharp; Jason Coffey and wife Rachel and great - grandchildren William, Hannah and Sam Coffey; Ashley Connolly and her husband Steve and great - grandchildren Patrick, Brendan, Finn and Evie Connolly; and Macy Coffey.
Services will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at the Baptist Temple, 209 Morris Street, Charleston, WV, with Dr. Jim Hewitt, Rev. Jonathan Dierdorff, and Rev. Archie Snedegar officiating. Entombment will follow in the Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. Friends may visit at 11 a.m. prior to the start of the service.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Taco Bell in Teays Valley for their outpouring of love when Ella Mae visited regularly, as well as Kanawha Hospice for their kindness and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice Care Inc., 1606 McCorkle Avenue West, Charleston or Baptist Temple in Charleston.
You may share memories of Ella Mae by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV, is honored to serve the White Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 17, 2019