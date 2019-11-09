Home

ELLEN CAROL MORTON, 63, died November 7, 2019, at CAMC Memorial after a short illness. Ellen was born October 1, 1956, in Hugheston.
Ellen was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Morton; mother, Geraldine Lanham; brother, James Morton; sister, Bonnie Kirkland; and sister, Rose Turley.
She is survived by her companion, Jeff Snyder; son, Jimmy Ray and wife Lisa Fernatt of Campbells Creek; stepson, Joey Snyder and companion Danny Jones of Amelia, Ohio; grandkids, Chris Osborne, James Osborne, Dylan Fernatt, Samantha Fernatt and Nicholas Fernatt; five great-grandkids; siblings, Joyce and husband Johnny Johnston of Mt. Carbon, Nancy and husband Melvin Cochran of Hugheston, David and wife Kay Morton of Campbells Creek, Joey and wife Vickie Lanham of Mishawaka, Ind., J.R. and wife Sandy of Little Creek, Dale and wife Tiffany Lanham of Hugheston, Billy and wife Pertina Morton of Goshen, Ind.; extended family and in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her very much.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Hugheston Church of God of Prophecy.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 9, 2019
