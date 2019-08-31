|
ELLEN EDNA COTTRELL, 93, of Wallback, entered into rest August 29, 2019, at Clay Health Care in Clay.
Born on March 9, 1926, in Dink, she was the daughter of the late Almond and Nancy (James) Waugh. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Wallback. Ellen was a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing quilts, gardening, and was a senior citizen member.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter Cottrell; sisters, Lyndia Cottrell, Catherine Ross, and Ann Cottrell.
She is survived by her sister, Elise Ross of Ohio; sons, Marvin L.H (Eva June) Cottrell of Newton Falls, Ohio, Richard Walter (Vicki) Cottrell of Marshville, Ohio; daughters, Wanda Jean Beckett of Sterling, Ohio, Wilma Sue (Senate Jr.) Parsons of Wallback, Sheila Elaine (Greg) Thorne of Wallback, and Kathy Renea (Michael) Jett of Henderson, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great - grandchildren; and one great -great - grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home in Clay, W.Va., with one hour visitation prior to service. Burial service will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Wallback.
Special "Thank You" to all the staff of Clay Health Care Nursing Home in Big Otter and to all the staff of Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 31, 2019