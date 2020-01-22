|
ELLEN ELAINE FULLER, 57, of Winfield, WV, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Ellen was known and loved by many. She loved everyone and had a way of building you up and filling you with light and love.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Willard; her mother, Lillian Fields; and her sister, Gracie Harper.
Ellen's passion was spending time with her friends and family. Especially her six grandchildren who all held a very special place in her heart. Her grandchildren describe her as stellar, loving, helpful, amazing, the greatest, funny, and kind. The best grandma ever.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Ronald Fuller; daughters, Samantha (Cody) Jeffries and Amber (Nathan) Goff; grandchildren, Ayden, Landon, Korah, Brianna, Laynee, and Liam; sister, Missy Willard; brother, Bob (Sherry) Willard; and by many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Ellen's life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Mark Jarrell officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
