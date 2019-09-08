Home

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory
1400 Eoff St
Wheeling, WV 26003
(304) 232-0330
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mount St. Joseph
137 Mount St. Joseph Road
Wheeling, WV
Vigil
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Mount St. Joseph
137 Mount St. Joseph Road
Wheeling, WV
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount St. Joseph Chapel
Ellen Teresa Coughlin


1927 - 2019
Ellen Teresa Coughlin Obituary

Sister ELLEN TERESA COUGHLIN passed peacefully at Wheeling Hospital on Thursday, September 5, 2019, surrounded by the sisters of her community. She was born in Quinnwood, on August 28, 1927, daughter of the late James and Teresa Lynch Coughlin, and became the foster daughter of James and Ellen Goheen Twohig.
A native of Springdale, in Fayette County, she attended Springdale Elementary School and Meadow Bridge High School. After graduation, she entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wheeling on September 8, 1947.
Sister Ellen Teresa studied at West Liberty State College and received a B.S. in Education Degree from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa. She taught at St. Joseph's School in Huntington, St. Vincent de Paul and Cathedral Grade Schools in Wheeling, St. Peter's in Fairmont, Blessed Sacrament in South Charleston, St. Agnes in Charleston, and St. Anne's School in Bristol, Va.
Following her years in teaching, Sister Ellen Teresa pursued studies in Nursing Home Activities and served for 22 years in the Activities Department of the Good Shepherd Nursing Home as assistant to the Activities Director. She also served as Director of Activities at Mount Saint Joseph.
Sister Ellen Teresa shared: "I met the sisters in the summer. Their laughter and fun made me want to enter the congregation and share with them."
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, at Mount St. Joseph, 137 Mount St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, at Mount St. Joseph Chapel.
Interment in the Sisters of St. Joseph section of Mount Calvary.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Congregation of St. Joseph, 137 Mount St. Joseph Road, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Funeral arrangements by Altmeyer Funeral Home, Fourteenth and Eoff Streets, Wheeling, W.Va.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019
