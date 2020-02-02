|
|
ELMER E. CAVENDER, age 76, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2020, at Eastbrook Rehabilitation Center after a long illness.
Elmer was born on August 28, 1943. He was the son of the late James Leon Cavender and Orpha Slater Cavender. He was also preceded in death by infant sister, Marlene Cavender.
He was a 1961 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He retired from Trojan Steel Company after 30-plus years of service. Before his illness, he was an avid deer and turkey hunter and enjoyed spending time with his father watching baseball and horse racing. He loved all sports and especially the West Virginia University Mountaineers. One of his last conversations was asking the date and time of the next Mountaineers Basketball Game.
Elmer was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, uncle and companion.
He is survived by son, Michael Todd Cavender of Charleston; sisters, Carol Martin and husband Art, Drema Underwood and husband Floyd; beloved companion, Lois Boggess, and Fur Baby, Rascal; nephews, Jeff Underwood and wife Kim, Kevin Underwood and wife Cathy; and nieces, Mary Martin-Snead and companion Robert Kilpatrick, and Vicki Watts and husband Kevin.
He is also survived by 10 great nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, February 3, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeff Underwood officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Cavender Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020