|
|
ELOISE ERNESTINE (WELKER) GUTHRIE, 85, passed away at the home she shared with her son, Mike, and his wife, Robin, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Eloise was born on Peach Ridge and raised in Hurricane, WV, graduating with the class of 1954. She became a resident of St. Albans when she moved to help her children in their time of need.
Eloise was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Inez Welker of Hurricane. She was the oldest sibling in a crew of 10. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Darrell, James and Howard, and sisters, Phyllis Ball and Clarice Ann Lawson.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Luster of Indiana, Pam Dean, Charles Guthrie and Mike Guthrie, all of West Virginia; brothers, Bill, Ronald and Jerry, and sister, Betty (Bob) Cummings; seven grandchildren and eight great - grandchildren.
Eloise was a woman with a big heart. She was loving, caring and strong. Stronger than she even realized. Her life was her family and friends. Most often putting the needs of others before her own. She enjoyed the time she was able to spend with some of her grandchildren and one of her great - grandchildren. She spoke often of and held her memories of the others near and dear to heart until her battle with dementia and severe hearing loss no longer allowed her. We will miss her dearly, but she will forever remain in our hearts.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at Allen Funeral Home, and burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Please visit allenfuneral homewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019