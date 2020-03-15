|
ELSIE (COX) BEELER, 102, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Elsie grew up in Kentucky, graduated from Western Kentucky State College, and taught music in Mount Washington. She lived most of her adult life in Louisville and moved to Charleston, W.Va., in 2012. She attended Bible Center Church in Charleston. The century of Elsie's life centered on her unwavering faith in God, love for her family, and enjoyment of music. Her enthusiasm for learning and sense of humor brought joy to those around her. Beyond the age of 100, she entertained others by playing the piano with hymns and old sing-along favorites.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Frank Beeler; daughter, Jean Fleetwood (Dave); and brothers, Palmer and Vernon.
She is survived by son, Andy (Laura Jean); daughters, Jane East (Bill), Susan, and Barbara Kavanaugh (Patrick); eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, W.Va.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Arthur B. Hodges Memory Care Unit.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Employee Appreciation Fund at Edgewood Summit, 300 Baker Lane, Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020