Elsie Francis Sodder Obituary

ELSIE FRANCIS SODDER, 83, of Falls View, died July 13, 2019.
She was born in Boomer on October 31, 1935, to the late Domenick and Lemma Filomena Fish. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Sodder; sisters-in-law, Pauline Fish and Sandy Fish; brothers, John Joseph Fish, Frank Tony Fish, and Samuel Eugene Fish.
She was a very active member of St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer, as well as a member of the Catholic Daughters / St. Theresa Society. She was retired from Montgomery General Hospital.
She is survived by her brothers, John Robert (Eunice) Fish of Boomer, William Ralph "Totty" (Sally) Fish of Tennessee, James R. "Timmy" Fish of Boomer, Louis F. Fish of Boomer, Anthony "Buzzy" (Marilyn) of Boomer; sister, Faye (Ted) Porada of Luling, of Louisiana, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on Wednesday, July 17, at St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer, with Father Leon Alexander as celebrant. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Friends may call from 11 a.m. till time of service on Wednesday at the church.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019
