ELSIE MARIE WITHROW of Oak Hill passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Walter and Martha McKinney Bowles.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Lester A. Withrow, son Lester Lee Withrow and eleven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Alice Hatcher and Brenda Hewitt, seven grandchildren: Terri Blake, David Hash, Greg Hewitt, Tracy Meyer, Dennis Withrow, Cyndi Withrow, and Doug Withrow, as well as a gaggle of great grandchildren, all of whom were blessed to have her in their lives.
Elsie was a character to the extent that she achieved the rarified air of simply being known by her first name. One needs to say Elsie to prompt a smile and a happy memory from anyone who knew her. She loved her family, her trips to the fair and Pawleys Island where she was able to watch not only her children and grandchildren grow, but also her great grandchildren. Take one look at the branches of her family tree to see how truly exceptional her life was. All who were blessed to have known her are better for it. From humble beginnings she reared three kids on her own, never asking for, nor expecting help and always lived life on her terms. Those who knew her will not be surprised that she left this world as she lived her life, on her own terms. Appropos, she passed on International Beer Day-something which I'm sure would put a smile on her face. She was loved and will be missed.
Per her wishes, her body was donated to the WVU School of Medicine. Also per her wishes there will be no service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019