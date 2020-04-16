Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home - Spencer
406 Market Street
Spencer, WV 25276
(304) 927-1540
For more information about
Elsie Cummings
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
John Summers Cemetery
Paxton Ridge
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Naomi Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Naomi Cummings Obituary

ELSIE NAOMI CUMMINGS, 101, of Spencer, died April 11, 2020, at Roane General Hospital, Spencer.
She was born May 30, 1918, at Walton, the daughter of the late Benjamin H. and Della Jones Cummings Lowe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Mason; nephews, Paul Cummings and Danny Cummings; an infant twin, Elvin Noel.
She was a member of the Cherry Valley Church, Stover.
She was a graduate of Walton High School and spent most of her life helping others.
She was a talented seamstress who loved sewing, crocheting, quilting, gardening and her flowers. She was also a wonderful cook.
She never married or had children but claimed all the nieces and nephews as her own.
Survivors include a brother, Lakin Cummings, and a sister, Garnet Raines, both of Spencer; nephew, Todd Raines; nieces, Julia Bays, Alice Tefft, Joyce Rogers, Lois Dent and Karen Botkins.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the John Summers Cemetery, Paxton Ridge, Walton, with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.taylor funeralhomeinc.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -