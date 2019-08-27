Home

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Ember Rose Bleigh


2019 - 2019
Ember Rose Bleigh Obituary
EMBER ROSE BLEIGH, 12 week's old, of Fenwick, WV went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019 after a short illness.
Left to cherish her memory is her parents, Joshua and Jessica Nichols Bleigh, her 2 sisters, Braylyne Garrnet and Gracilee Bleigh. Grandparents, Danny Bleigh (Pam), Craigsville, WV, Lee Bleigh, Summersville, WV, Matthew Nicholas, Fenwick, WV, Jennifer Nichols, NC.
Services will be held Tuesday, August 27, at 2 p.m. in Simons-Coleman F.H., Richwood, WV with Pastor Leslie Clutter officiating. Interment will be at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin, WV.
Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Inc., of Richwood, WV, is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019
