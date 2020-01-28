Home

Emery Albert Hopkins Obituary

EMERY ALBERT HOPKINS, 86, of Culloden, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home.
He started work at age 10, breaking up pig-iron with his father and grandfather. Joining the United States Marine Corp at the age of 17 to fight in Korea. He received retirement checks from four different entities and will be remembered with love and respect by the people who called him "Dad", "Paw Paw" and "Brother".
He leaves this earth to join his late wife, Nettie and his daughter, Debbie.
He is survived by his sons, Bruce (Susie) Hopkins and Mark (Debbie Williams) Hopkins as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
At his request, there will be no service at this time. You may share memories of Emery by visiting his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020
