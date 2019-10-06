|
EMILY SUE BATMAN-HAMMOCK, 55, of Kenna, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Camden-Clark Hospital, Parkersburg, following a massive stroke.
She was born May 28, 1964, in Charleston, WV, a daughter of Boyd O. and L. Narvella (Harpold) Batman of Kenna, WV.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Sam, and his wife, Jennifer, of Dunbar, WV.
She was preceded in death by husband, James Hammock of Buffalo, WV; aunt, Judith Harpold of Grand Rapids, MI; and uncle, David Svec of Plano, TX.
Emily was kind hearted and treated people with respect. She enjoyed fishing, football, crossword puzzles, working at her job, and her little dogs, Japser, Chloe, and Sassy.
In a final act of her kind heartedness, Emily was an organ donor. She left behind a gift for someone, so another may walk, may talk, may see. Where their life was locked, she offered a key.
Emily was a graduate of St. Albans High School. She was a secretary / treasurer of Batman Enterprises for 12 years and manager of Batman Sign Art for three years. She also worked at the Wal-Marts in Cross Lanes, Parkersburg, Palm Bay, FL, and Ripley for a total of 12 years.
A memorial service to honor Emily's life will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV, with Pastor Wayne Boone of Rockport, WV, officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the Molt C. Shafer Family Cemetery, Clendenin, WV.
