|
|
EMMA LOU BRIDGETTE, 92, of Sissonville passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living. Lou was born October 1, 1927 in Ritchie County, WV to the late Ralph and Irene Grudier. She was a beautician for over 30 years, a long time member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, she was an amazing cook as well as gifted quilter and seamstress. She was a proud supporter and avid WVU Fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles, brother Don and sister Maxine.
She is survived by two sons, Randy Bridgette and his wife Mary Bridgette, and Gary Bridgette and his wife, Donna Bridgette; grandsons, Barry Bridgette (Becky), and Matthew Bridgette (Stacy); great grandchildren, Anthony, Emma, Jackson, Margret and Charlotte, Lydia, and Amelia, a sister Rose, a brother Darrell and sister-in-law, Eleanor "Tootsie" Day.
A special thank you to devoted grandson, Tyler Bridgette, who put his own life on hold to care, transport, and provide daily support to his beloved grandmother.
Funeral Service will be on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Long and Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Danny Kinder will be officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories.
Online condolence can be left by visiting www. longfisherfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 10, 2020