EMMA JANE MUNSEY "JANE", Ocean Pines, MD Formerly of Gaithersburg MD. Jane, 83, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Born January 18, 1936, to the late Homer and Jessie Buster, in Powellton, West VA, Jane leaves behind a devoted husband of 62 years, Robert Thornton Munsey. She also leaves behind a brother Kedrick Buster (Carmen), sister, Rosa Lee Williams (The late Paul Williams). Jane also leaves behind her two sons James Clayton (Carole), Larry Brimmer, along with granddaughter, Heather Darr (Stephen) and beloved great-grandsons Landon and Brody Darr. Jane also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends. Jane is preceded in death by grandson, Robert Joseph Munsey.
Jane's life will be celebrated on Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at SonRise Church, 10026 Main St., Berlin MD. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service a division of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. Please visit www.easternshorecremation.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019