|
|
EMMA KATHERINE RICHARDSON, 93, of Dunbar, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
She was born on November 21, 1926, in Given, one of nine children of the late, Bertha Ann Sargent Casto and Nathan Ezekiel Casto.
Emma worked as a homemaker, and was also employed by Fletcher's Enamel, Thomas Memorial Hospital dietary, Union Boiler and Stadler's Greenhouse. She was a committed Christian since she was saved on October 3, 1943, and dedicated her life to intercessory prayer. Many lives have been touched and changed as a result of her prayers. She was a faithful member of Scott Depot Christ Fellowship, and her great joy was attending services and listening to anointed singing and preaching. She loved to garden and canning her garden produce, spending time loving and caring for her grandchildren, walking the hills of her family homestead in Given, spending time with her family, and visiting the home of her heart, Israel, where she made six pilgrimages.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Arden Casto, Letcher Casto, Mayfrey Greene, Eugene Casto, Victor Casto and Freda Pignata.
Emma and her husband, William T. (Tommy) Richardson, celebrated their 72nd anniversary on November 5. In addition to her husband, Emma is survived by her four children, Jerry Richardson (Debbie) of Kokomo, IN, Terry Richardson (Lisa) of Winfield, Kathy Young (David) of Traveler's Rest, SC, Paul Richardson (Jeanie) of Frasier's Bottom; sister, Judy Painter; brother, Nathan Erman Casto; grandchildren, Ben Richardson, John M. Richardson, Andrew Doss, James Doss, Kelsey Doss, John Paul Richardson, Allie Kleppinger, Olivia Richardson, Wil Richardson, Meagan Richardson, Sarah Richardson; along with 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Friends may visit from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 9, at Keller Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019