|
|
EMMA MAY MITCHELL, 85, of Scott Depot, passed away with the same grace and dignity with which she lived on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving husband and children at CAMC Memorial after a short illness.
Born in Filer, Idaho, on August 12, 1934, to Floid and Katherine Peterson. She was raised on a farm in Orchard Valley, Idaho, with her nine siblings. She was married to Millard Ray Mitchell for 64 years. In their 64 years of service together, Emma and Millard started Calvary Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Academy where Emma taught for 20 years and served at Calvary Baptist Church for 43 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Millard Mitchell; two sons, Kevin Mitchell and Tom Mitchell; three daughters, Valissa Fox, Valnita Clemans and VeEtta Withrow, as well as her nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Emma's memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, with Pastors David Mitchell and Aaron Karr officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service at Calvary Baptist Church.
A dinner will follow to celebrate the life of Emma Mitchell.
Emma will be laid to rest in an intimate family service at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, at a later date.
The family would like to give a special thank you to CAMC Memorial for the care they provided during Emma's illness.
In keeping with Emma's giving nature, donations, in lieu of flowers, are encouraged to Calvary Baptist Academy or the .
You may share memories of Emma by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Mitchell Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019