ENE PURRE, 83, of Charleston, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at home.
Ene was born in Pallinn, Estonia, on June 3, 1936, to the late Hans and Linda Abel Kukk.
She was a retired Bio Chemist working most of her career in Montreal, Canada.
Ene came with her husband and daughter to Charleston in 1973. They were members of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed helping with the church monthly courier.
She also was an active member of the West Virginia Artisan and Craftsman Guild and the Pilot Club, Charleston.
Ene was a graduate of a high school for girls in Montreal, Canada and then received her B.S. and Masters' in Bio Chemistry from McGill University, Montreal, Canada.
She spent much of her life traveling with her husband for his work.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Erik Purre.
She is survived by her husband, Rain Purre; daughter, Karin Ann Purre-Mulroy of Mountain View, Calif.; sister-in-law, Gundi Jeffrey of Tlaxcala, Mexico; nephew, Russell Alexander Purre; and niece, Lisette Ellen Purre, Toronto, Canada.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, with Rev. Randolf Richardson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be sent in memory of Ene to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 1, 2019