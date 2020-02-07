|
ENNIS "EJ" AUSTIN, 92, of South Charleston, went to be with the Lord, January 30, 2020.
EJ was born in Kayford, to Ennis and Cleo Austin, and was the oldest of 10 children.
EJ was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Austin; daughters, Glenna and Peggy Lanham; son, James Austin; grandson, Scott Hendley; four sisters; and two brothers.
He served his country in WWII as a navy officer stationed in Jacksonville and Pensacola, Fla. He married Joy Lanham in 1949 and they had four children. They moved to Flint, Mich., in 1954, where EJ worked 30 years for General Motors at the V-8 engine plant. During these years, he had a passion for fishing, snowmobiling and traveling cross country on his motorcycle.
After retirement he moved back to Charleston. He remarried in 1985 to Mildred P. Stevens.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred; daughter, Karen Galford (Jim) of TN; grandson, Eric J. Hendley (Heather), MI; great-grandchildren, Tyler, LeeAnn and Holly Hendley of OK, and newly adopted Ayden and Lilly of MI; sisters, Norma Stanley, Carolyn Mobley (Keith); brother, Raymond Austin (Rose); step sons, John Stevens, Dennis Stevens (Bev); three step grandsons, Michael, Ryan (Kristi) and Andrew Stevens; one step granddaughter, Jenny White (Adam); nine and a half great - grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of EJ's life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastors Mike Ramsey and Pastor Andrew Stevens officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridge of Faith Fellowship Church, 402 Main Avenue, Nitro, WV 25143.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020