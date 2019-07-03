Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
Eric Anthony Kimberling

Eric Anthony Kimberling Obituary

ERIC ANTHONY "TOO TALL" KIMBERLING, 44, of St. Albans, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2019.
He was a 1993 graduate of Winfield High School.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Emma Jean and Clinton "Pete" Barker, William "Bill" and Carol Kimberling.
Eric is survived by his mother, Beverly Kimberling, and step-father, Greg Rote; father, David Kimberling, sister, Brandi (Chris) Whitlock; nephews, Jackson and Logan Whitlock; best friend, Randy Williamson; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va.
Although Eric departed this life way too soon, he was able to perform one last act of kindness by giving the gift of organ donation through CORE.
Online condolences can be sent to the family to www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 3 to July 5, 2019
