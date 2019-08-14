|
ERIC GALBRAITH, 51, of Charleston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was the son of Richard Kerr Galbraith and the late Brenda Kaye Galbraith.
Eric was an avid sports lover. Washington Redskins, Dodgers, and the Celtics were the teams he enjoyed watching the most. However, his favorite team would always be any team from his hometown of Hurricane.
In addition to his father, Eric is survived by his brother, Timothy Galbraith (Carol); special nephews and a niece; and host of friends from his home group Concord One.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, with funeral services beginning promptly at 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe sent to the Prestera Center: Concord One, Att: Tracie Hall, 511 Morris Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.hardingfamily group.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Gatens - Harding Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019