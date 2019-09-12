Home

Eric Lee Parsons Obituary

ERIC LEE PARSONS, 38, of Poca, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019.
He was a 1999 graduate of Poca High School and worked at Paul Davis Fire Restoration and Remodeling. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish. Eric loved his children and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his parents, Gary Allen Parsons Sr. and Jeanne Kay Parsons of Poca; wife, Melissa Parsons of Poca; children, Dakota Parsons, Hunter Parsons and Tinley Parsons, all of Poca; brothers, Allen Parsons of Hometown and Travis (Brittany) Parsons of Eleanor; nephews, Aiden, Wyatt and Heath Parsons; and one niece on the way, Kaylee Parsons.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Raynes Funeral Home, P.O. Box 250, Buffalo WV 25033 to help with funeral expenses.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor John Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Parsons family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www. raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, is in charge arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 12, 2019
