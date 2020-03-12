Home

Eric Scott Harless

ERIC SCOTT HARLESS, 45 of Charleston, WV, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Genesis Nursing Home, Dunbar, WV where he had been a resident for the past year.
Eric was the son of Harry Harless, Jr. and Cecilia Harless Taylor and was born on July 28, 1974. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Harless, Jr.
Eric is survived by his mother, Cecilia Harless Taylor; brother, Brian (Leigh Ann) Harless of Hurricane and his two nephews, Jackson and Dominick.
Eric had been ill for several years following a liver transplant at UPMC in 2015 in which he never fully recovered from the surgery.
The family would like to thank Dunbar Center Nursing Home for the care Eric received during the past year. Special thanks go to Carol, Marti, and Lisa along with many others for their loving care of Eric during this last year.
Eric requested his body be donated to the WVU Human Gift Registry. A Celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
If you would like to honor Eric's memory in some small way we ask that you do an act of kindness.
Eric will be greatly missed by his family.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020
