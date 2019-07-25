ERIC SHAWN PLEAR, 33, of Dunbar, WV, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 19, 2019 after a short illness.

Eric was born on January 24, 1986 in Charleston, West Virginia to Cheryl Anderson Plear and Jimmie Burbank Plear. His father preceded him in death. death. He was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church in Cannelton, WV. He was educated in the Kanawha County School System in WV, He attended West Virginia State University where he was majoring in Communications.

Eric was a wonderful, fun-loving young man who had a deep respect for family bonds. At any family gathering, Eric was the life of the party telling jokes, dancing, singing, and playing video games. He had a special love for the family gatherings at each Thanksgiving in Orange Lake Country Club and Resorts in Orlando, FL He gave his family and friends so much love, and his gift of laughter was contagious. He enjoyed talking and spending quality time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his nightly video games sessions with his cousin, Dakarai Petty.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, his maternal grandparents, Louise P. and William Alexander Anderson of Cannelton, WV and his paternal grandparents, Dennis and Geraldine Plear of Logan, WV. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Plear of Dunbar, WV, his sister, Tonya Plear of New York, NY, his brother, Jeffrey (Tiffany) Plear, Sr. of Charleston, WV; his aunts, Sophie Plear and Irene Plear of Cincinnati, Ohio; Dr. Ruth Payne Brown of Baltimore, MD; and Patricia Wilson of Dunbar, WV, his uncles Thomas Plear of Cincinnati, OH, Wayman Wilson of Dunbar, WV, Dennis Marshall (Gloria) Plear of Denver, CO, Lewis Proffitt of Avondale, PA, and W. Marshall Petty of Charleston, WV, nieces Alexandria and Joelle Plear and nephew, Jeffrey Plear, Jr. Additional survivors include a host of cousins and special friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eric Shawn Plear Healthy Lifestyle Scholarship Fund at the West Virginia State University Foundation, 100 East Hall, PO Box 1000, Institute, WV 25112. Donations can be made online on the WVSU Foundation site at https://connect.wvstateu.edu

Special services for the family and friends will be held at, 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, 1118 Virginia Street East in Charleston, WV, with the Rev. Matthew J. Watts presiding.

A Celebration of Life Event for the family, friends and acquaintances will be held at the Wilson Student Union at West Virginia State University at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. Friends of Eric are invited to speak at the Celebration of Life and to share their favorite memories about Eric.

You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019