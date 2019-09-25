|
|
ERIN DAWN TUCKER, 45, of Hometown, passed away Friday September 20, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was a 1992 graduate of Poca High School and attended West Virginia State University. She was last employed as a customer service representative at Amazon in Huntington.
Born January 21, 1974, in South Charleston, she was the daughter of Janet M. Tucker of Hometown and the late Billy D. Tucker.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons, Blake L. Buzzard and Lucas M. Buzzard, both of Hometown; brother, Franklin L. Tucker and his wife Pam R. Tucker of Leon; nephews, Mason L. Tucker and Jacob A. Tucker; and niece, Zaiah D. Tucker. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Erin was an organ donor and because of her last gift at least three people will have life.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019