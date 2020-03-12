|
Erma Carrolene Rollins
ERMA CARROLENE ROLLINS, 84 of Scott Depot passed away Saturday March 7, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital. She was a 1953 graduate of Poca High School. Carrolene worked as an executive secretary for McCoy Engineering for 19 years and retired from the John Amos Power Plant with 22 years of service.
Born August 5, 1935 in Red House she was the daughter of the late George Luther Higginbotham and Hannah Barnett Higginbotham. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Vernon "Dencil" Rollins; brothers, Clarence "Lefty" Higginbotham, James "Preacher" Higginbotham and Carl W. Higginbotham.
Survivors include her brothers, Robert "Deak" Higginbotham of Eleanor, Kenneth (Janice) Higginbotham of Hurricane, Marvin (Betty) Higginbotham of Red House, Clayton "Pete" Higginbotham of Cross Lanes and sister, Naomi ("Chuck") Lanier of Pt. Pleasant. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.. Friday March 13, 2020 at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Rev. Shaun Shamblin officiating. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020