Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Perdue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Dean "Bo" Perdue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Dean "Bo" Perdue Obituary

ERNEST DEAN "BO" PERDUE, age 60, of Mt. Carbon, died October 27, 2019. He was born March 3, 1959, and was the son of the late Fred and Elsie "Cricket" Williams Perdue. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry, Fred and Rick; sisters, Bonnie, Brenda, Donna, Dixie and Patsey.
He attended the Smithers Church of God and he began his career with Montgomery Motors in Montgomery and later moved to Brown Chevrolet.
Surviving: Wife, Mary Perdue; daughter, Stacey; sons, Teddy, Craig and Anthony: grandchildren, Kailey Cooper, Aaron Liddle, Carleigh Liddle and Addison Perdue; two beautiful great - grandchildren, Braylon and Grayson Perdue; brothers, Rod and Charlie Perdue; sisters, Sherry Burnside and husband Gary, Trudy Atha and husband Joe; and sister-in-law, Linda Perdue, and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Joseph Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now