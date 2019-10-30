|
ERNEST DEAN "BO" PERDUE, age 60, of Mt. Carbon, died October 27, 2019. He was born March 3, 1959, and was the son of the late Fred and Elsie "Cricket" Williams Perdue. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry, Fred and Rick; sisters, Bonnie, Brenda, Donna, Dixie and Patsey.
He attended the Smithers Church of God and he began his career with Montgomery Motors in Montgomery and later moved to Brown Chevrolet.
Surviving: Wife, Mary Perdue; daughter, Stacey; sons, Teddy, Craig and Anthony: grandchildren, Kailey Cooper, Aaron Liddle, Carleigh Liddle and Addison Perdue; two beautiful great - grandchildren, Braylon and Grayson Perdue; brothers, Rod and Charlie Perdue; sisters, Sherry Burnside and husband Gary, Trudy Atha and husband Joe; and sister-in-law, Linda Perdue, and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Joseph Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019