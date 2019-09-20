Home

ERNEST FRANKLIN BACKUS, 82, of Rainelle, died at Peyton Hospice House on September 14, 2019. Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. September 21 at First Baptist Church of Rainelle. Visitation is one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Ernest's name to Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901 or First Baptist Church, 345 7th Street, Rainelle, WV 25962. Wallace & Wallace Inc., Rainelle, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
