ERNEST JUNIOR MOODY, 58 of Midway passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home in Midway, WV with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ernest was employed with Waste Management in Charleston, WV. He also served in the United States Army as a Sergeant for 13 years. He received many awards such as the Army Achievement Medal 1st OLC/Good Conduct Medal 3rd AWD, National Defense Service Medal, Expert Marksmanship Badge Rifle M-16, along with many more. His proudest accomplishments were his kids. He loved spending time with them and enjoyed watching them play sports.
Ernest was born September 2, 1961 in Bennettsville, SC the son of the late Rosa Miles McKinnon and Ernest Moody. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Willie Mae Thomas and two brothers, Wesley McKinnon and Jimmy McKinnon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Joy Moody of Midway; one loving daughter Jasmine Smith of Columbia SC; three loving sons, Jared Smith of Dillon SC, Joshua and Elijah Moody of Midway; three brothers Julian McKinnon of Bennettsville, SC; John L. McKinnon of Bennettsville, SC; and Johnnie McKinnon Moody of Charleston, SC; two sisters Barbara J. Wilson of Huntington, WV and Shirley Diane McKinnon of Myrtle Beach, SC. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A private service was held Monday March 30, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor. Burial followed in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 31, 2020