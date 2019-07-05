|
|
|
ERNEST LEE WOODS JR., "Ernie," 46, of Logan, went home to be with the Lord June 29, 2019, in a tragic accident. Private ceremony for immediate family and public service personnel will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Word of Life Church. Public visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, also at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Logan Fire Dept., attn: Chief Beckett. Akers-James Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 5 to July 7, 2019