|
|
ERNEST RALPH "SHORTY" MYERS, 74, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 6, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Shorty was born in Charleston, a son of the late Emory L. and Zelma Hammack Myers. He was retired from Pacific Molasses and was a pipefitter and welder by trade. Shorty dearly loved his family and could be found "ginnin' around town" on the weekends with them after having a home cooked meal made by his wife, Moffit, or daughter-in-law, Courtney. He attended Fair Haven Baptist Church and loved hanging around with his buddies.
Among other things, Shorty loved fishing, tinkering on projects in his garage, and watching old Westerns and WVU sports in his recliner.
Along with his parents, Shorty was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Angie Myers; three brothers, Melvin, Bubby and Bill Myers.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Angela Elaine "Moffit" Myers; son, Ernest L. (Courtney) Myers of Kanawha City; three grandchildren and his little buddies, Jordan Myers of Morgantown, Zac Myers of Milton and Garrett Myers of Charleston.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, March 10, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, Charleston.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the funeral home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020