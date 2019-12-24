|
ERNEST RAY HIGGINBOTHAM, 86, of Eleanor, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, West.
Ray, as he was known by family and friends, was preceded in death by his first wife, Reba Mae Young Higginbotham; sons, Glenn Erwin Higginbotham, Brian Keith Smith; parents, Clarence and Virgie Higginbotham; two sisters and four brothers.
Ray served his country with the United States Navy. He retired from Monsanto as a chemical operator after many years of faithful service and was a member of the First Baptist Church, Eleanor. Ray was the kind of person that took pride in everything he did. He had a passion for golf and WVU sports.
Left to cherish the memory of this kind humble man is his wife, Jeannie Higginbotham; children, Teresa Leigh McCormick of Eleanor, Cynthia Rae Johnson of Cross Lanes, David Allen Smith (Beth) of Winfield, Cindy Lynn Seiler (Paul) of Florida; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, at First Baptist Church, 901 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor, WV, with Pastor Greg Johnson officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
