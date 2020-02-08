|
ERNEST ROBERT COFFEY, 91, of Chloe, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
He was born on May 18, 1928. He was a wonderful man and will be extremely missed by those who have known him. He served his country from 1952 to 1954 in the U.S. Army. He worked for Buzz Products from 1953 to 1993 and retired with 40 years as a meat cutter. He was a member of WFVFD and the WF Park.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Beulah Mae Moles Coffey; mother, Elizabeth Furry-Coffey; brother, Edward; and sister, Marie.
Ernest is survived by his sister-in-law, Pearl (Bill) Haas of Howell, Mich., Marietta Moles of Elkview; and by many loving nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Wayne Stewart officiating. Burial will be in the Jarrett Cemetery, Elkview. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 8, 2020