ERNEST WAYNE SYPOLT, 85, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020, at home.
Ernest was born December 18, 1934, to the late Everett and Jesse Sypolt. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Sypolt; and brothers, William Sypolt, Everett R. Sypolt and James E. Sypolt.
Ernest, known as the "Tinker Man," was a very talented man, working for CDI Engineering, Radtel TV, Simplex Company and many others.
He was a devoted husband, loved his family, loved to hunt and fish, and loved his flag. He also served our country in the Navy Reserves.
He is survived by his children, Alan Sypolt (Jamie) of Eleanor, Karen Clark-Rawlings (Carl) of Winfield and Timothy Sypolt (Laura) of St. Albans; sister, Diana Cobbs of Roanoke; brother, James R. Sypolt of Roanoke; eight grandchildren; eighteen great - grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Duane DeFoe officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
You may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
You may visit Ernest's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020