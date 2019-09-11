|
ESTHER R. (RUCKER) RAINES, 85, of Smithfield, N.C., formerly of Mammoth, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Raines.
She attended Pond Gap and Mammoth Advent Christian Churches.
She is survived by her son, James Alan (Donna) Raines of N.C., with whom she resided; one grandson, David (Crystal) Lively of N.C.; great-granddaughters, Melody and Morgan Lively; sisters, Donna Morris of Glasgow and Ruth Richmond of Ohio; brothers, Kenneth (Naomi) Rucker of Belle, Arlie (Pricilla) Rucker of Pond Gap, Ronald Rucker of Indiana; and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, W.Va., with Pastor Toney Rucker officiating. Burial will follow at Ward Cemetery, Ward.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019