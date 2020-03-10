|
ETHAN CHRISTOPHER SPRADLING, loving son, brother, and beloved student, passed June 12, 2018. Born June 22, 1996 in Charleston, Ethan was an honor student, musician, and writer. He graduated, with honors, from Capital High school in 2014, and was a senior at WV State University.
He was a member of the Capital High School marching, concert, and jazz bands. Ethan was a self-taught pianist and loved to play Phillip Wesley arrangements. He also participated in youth bowling programs, loved animals, and enjoyed games and spending time with his family. Ethan was known for his dry sense of humor and mischievous grin. Amusement parks were his favorite destination, enjoying the most thrilling rides to be found. He helped people without being asked, including the 2016 flood recovery efforts.
Ethan is survived by his parents, Cris and Bethany Spradling, and brother, Cameron Spradling, of Charleston, grandfather Emmett Seafler of Elkview, aunts, uncles, and many cousins. A private service was held at Hafer Funeral home in Elkview. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kanawha Charleston Animal Shelter are appreciated.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 10, 2020