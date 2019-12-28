|
|
ETHEL HUFFMAN HOWE, 91, of Montgomery, passed peacefully at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing on December 25, 2019.
She was born August 28, 1928, at Holly Grove and was a lifelong resident of the area. She was the last living child of Ira and Nancy Seacrist Huffman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Michael Wayne Murphy, and Mitchell Dean Murphy.
She was a private caregiver and attended Montgomery Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Catherine Darling (Jim) of Montgomery, Timothy E. Murphy (Cindy) of Maple Heights, Ohio, Joy Ellen Stansberry (Howard) of Raeford, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her extended family at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. till time of service at the funeral home on Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 28, 2019