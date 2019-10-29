|
|
ETHEL REED CARTER, 88, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
She was born on September 15, 1931 in Charleston, to the late Johnson and Eliza Reed.
Ethel was a loving mother, grandmother, and was honored to have been the wife of a pastor.
She loved to play the piano and sing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carter; two grandchildren; four sisters; two brothers; and one son-in-law, Albert Ashby.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Ashby of Charleston, Calvin Carter (Lucinda) of Eleanor, Becky McCallister (David) of Decota, Terry Bock (Brian) of Parkersburg, Kelly Winnell (Mark) of Charleston, Ginger Breeden (Roger) of Charleston; brother, Okie Reed (Shirley) of Cleveland, OH; 17 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 5 great- great grandchildren; two special sisters-in-law, Betty Ann McGraw and Rosalie Parsons, who helped care for her in her home; and caregiver, Karen Bailey.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Steve Ashby officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019