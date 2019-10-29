Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Reed Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Reed Carter Obituary
ETHEL REED CARTER, 88, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
She was born on September 15, 1931 in Charleston, to the late Johnson and Eliza Reed.
Ethel was a loving mother, grandmother, and was honored to have been the wife of a pastor.
She loved to play the piano and sing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carter; two grandchildren; four sisters; two brothers; and one son-in-law, Albert Ashby.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Ashby of Charleston, Calvin Carter (Lucinda) of Eleanor, Becky McCallister (David) of Decota, Terry Bock (Brian) of Parkersburg, Kelly Winnell (Mark) of Charleston, Ginger Breeden (Roger) of Charleston; brother, Okie Reed (Shirley) of Cleveland, OH; 17 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 5 great- great grandchildren; two special sisters-in-law, Betty Ann McGraw and Rosalie Parsons, who helped care for her in her home; and caregiver, Karen Bailey.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Steve Ashby officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now