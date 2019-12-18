|
ETHEL TINCHER, 82, of Chelyan, died December 17, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great - grandmother and great - great - grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband, John C. Tincher; son: James Pugh; parents: Lonnie and Alice Todd Harper; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are sons: Ricky (Jeannie) Tincher of St. Albans, John "Chip" (Almeda) Tincher of Scott Depot; daughters: Tammy (Junior) Powers of Scott Depot, Peggy Carpenter of Chelyan; sisters: Sylvia Hill of Eskdale, Mary (Ken) Johnson of Michigan; brothers: Richard Harper of Charleston, Wayne Harper of Chelyan; grandchildren: Kimberly Carpenter of Chelyan, Morgan (Brad) Morris of St. Albans, Mallory (Justin) Clay, Corey Gilmore and Cole Powers, all of Scott Depot; great - grandchildren: Garrett (Candi) Carpenter of Charleston, Caine and Claire Morris of St. Albans, and Jaxson and Landry Clay of Scott Depot; and great - great - grandson: Colt Easton Carpenter.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019