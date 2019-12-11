|
|
ETTA GAY FORTNEY, 75, of Danville, passed away December 7, 2019, at home.
She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Beulah Miller; brothers, Estill Miller, Bobby Miller and Jackie Miller; and sister, Sybil Price.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Fortney of Danville; sons, Eddie (Elizabeth) Miller of Madison and Jimmy (Shawna) Ulbrich of Cabin Creek; daughters, Anita (Michael) Gore of Clothier and Drema Setliff of Charleston; brothers, Carlos Miller of Columbus, Ohio, and Billy Miller of Illinois; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Pastor John Barker and Rev. David May officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019