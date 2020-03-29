Home

Casto Funeral Home
157 Evans Rd
Evans, WV 25241
(304) 372-2081
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Blaine Memorial Cemetery
Cottageville, WV

Etta Lou "Bootie" (Eads) Fox


1938 - 2020
Etta Lou "Bootie" (Eads) Fox Obituary
ETTA LOU "BOOTIE" (EADS) FOX, 81, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness.
She was born September 15, 1938, in Mason, a daughter of the late Samuel Edward and Doris Louise (Young) Eads. Her husband, Ernest Fox, also preceded her in death.
She was a graduate of Wahama High School. She was the owner and operator of the Princess Beauty Salon in Point Pleasant. She and her husband were the owners of Fox Hoe and Dozer Service in Cottageville, with 50 years of service.
Etta will be sadly missed by her son, Michael K. Fox of Cottageville; sister and brother - in - law, Linda Sue and Tom Provens; niece, Teresa Provens; and numerous cousins, friends and neighbors.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, in the Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville, with Pastor Mark Price officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Cottageville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 177, Cottageville, WV 25239. Please mark all donations as "church only" on your gift.
Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.
Condolences may be shared with the family at casto funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 29, 2020
