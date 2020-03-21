Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
Spurlockville, WV
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church
Spurlockville, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Goober" Adkins


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene "Goober" Adkins Obituary
EUGENE "GOOBER" ADKINS, 66, went to be with the Lord March 18, 2020, at home. Service will be 1 p.m. March 28 at New Bethel Baptist Church, Spurlockville. Family will receive friends one hour prior, at the church. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions toward funeral services. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www. curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -