EUGENE "GOOBER" ADKINS, 66, went to be with the Lord March 18, 2020, at home. Service will be 1 p.m. March 28 at New Bethel Baptist Church, Spurlockville. Family will receive friends one hour prior, at the church. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions toward funeral services. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www. curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 21, 2020