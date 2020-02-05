Home

Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
(304)595-2611
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Beverly Cemetery
1941 - 2020
Eugene Warner Phares Obituary

EUGENE WARNER "GENE" PHARES, age 78, of East Bank, went home to his Lord, February 3, 2020, with his wife and daughters by his side, following a long battle with cancer.
Gene was born July 28, 1941, to the late Harold "Wimpy" and Mary Collett Phares of Beverly, W.Va.
He leaves his wife, Gail Phares of East Bank; his sister, Sally and husband Quentin Hamrick of Beverly; two daughters, Tara Phares Conley and Kim Phares Conley, both of East Bank; five grandchildren, Megan, Joshua, Mike-Mike, Derek, and Justin, along with two great - grandchildren, and three stepchildren, Lynn, Chuck and Nancy, and his best buddy, Ladi, his Border Collie, who never left his side.
Growing up in Beverly, he was a 1959 graduate of Beverly High School. He attended Davis and Elkins College and played basketball there. He moved to Kanawha County and worked for the DMV, Appalachian Power, Valley Camp Coal and returned to the DMV in 1996 where he retired.
Gene had a great love for sports and the outdoors. He had a great sense of humor and looked at the world with such patience. He loved the Lord and faithfully attended the Baptist church of East Bank.
Visitation will be at the Pryor Funeral Home of East Bank, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 6.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at the Beverly Cemetery, Beverly, W.Va., by Reverend Roger Foster.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.pryorfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
