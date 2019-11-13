Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
North Charleston Apostolic Church
2400 6th Avenue
North Charleston, WV
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
North Charleston Apostolic Church
2400 6th Avenue
North Charleston, WV
Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Valley View Cemetery
Hurricane, WV
1934 - 2019
Eunice Carnessali Obituary

EUNICE ELAINE McDOUGAL CARNESSALI, 85, of Hurricane, went home to be with the Lord November 9, 2019.
She was born in Charleston, June 21, 1934 to the late Hershel and Hattie McDougal.
She raised six children to whom she devoted her life too, and she was also a mother and grandma to all who came around. She was a professional homemaker, cook, and witness of Jesus working for his kingdom. She attended North Charleston Apostolic Church for 30 years, was loved by all and remembered for her kindness, gentleness and her love for God.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; children, Guy Mullins, Timothy Mullins, and Larry Mullins.
Survivors include, Kathy Johnson, Terri Risden, and Tina Glenn, 35 grandchildren, sister, Loretta Coiner of Kent, Ohio; and son-in-law of 28 years, Richard McCallister, Dennis Risden and Tom Glenn.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 16 at North Charleston Apostolic Church, 2400 6th Avenue, North Charleston with Pastor Anthony Moss officiating. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 18, in Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also at the church.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Carnessali Family and the Mullins family
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 13, 2019
