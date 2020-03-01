|
EUNICE LOUISE BROWN, 87, of Montgomery, died February 27, 2020.
She was born November 19, 1932, at Handley, and was the daughter of the late Sherman H. and Susie Jackson Goodyear. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Brown, and her son, Ronnie Brown.
She was a member of Handley Church of the Nazarene and East Bank Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving: Children, Elanda Fauber of Montgomery, Sandy Brown of Montgomery, and Larry Brown and his wife Jean of Mt. Carbon; sister, Nila Fauber of Montgomery; brothers, Claude Goodyear of Boomer and James Goodyear and his wife Donna of Fairfax, Va..; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and cousins, Betty Wendall and Reba King.
Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. James R. Baldwin and Rev Joe Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow on Wednesday.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020