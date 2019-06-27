Services Waybright Funeral Home 511 Church St S Ripley , WV 25271 (304) 372-2881 Resources More Obituaries for Eurada Landis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eurada Lee (Skeen) Landis

EURADA LEE (SKEEN) LANDIS, 92, of Kenna, WV, passed away at home on June 24, 2019, after a long illness from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident.

Born August 21, 1926, and raised in Kentuck, WV, Eurada was the youngest daughter of Virgil and Alice Kerns Skeen. Her parents and siblings all preceded her in death and included Doris, Zelma, Juanita, Dicie, Barbara and a brother, Lincoln.

In 1942, she married her childhood sweetheart, the late Kemp S. Landis, and they made their home at Kentuck, Charleston, Dunbar, then settled back in Kenna, WV. They were married for 62 years until Kemp passed away in 2004.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Landis, and grandson, Kerby Sayre.

After she and Kemp started their family, she became a certified school teacher and re-opened Forest Home, a one-room schoolhouse at White Pine in Jackson County. In order to get to the remote location of the school, she often rode a horse. In the 1950s, she and Kemp purchased the Kentuck General Store from Orville and Tressie Walker and operated it for over a decade.

While continuing to raise her family, Eurada earned her college degree from Morris Harvey College. She went on to teach for over 27 years at Kenna Elementary in Kenna, WV. She loved being a hands-on teacher and enjoyed organizing student field trips and playing softball and kickball with her students.

She was a Democrat Ballot Commissioner in Jackson County and a member of the Jackson County Democratic Women's Club. In the 1990s, she and Kemp traveled twice to the White House to volunteer their time in the mailroom opening the President's mail.

Kemp and Eurada operated a 600 acre farm in Kentuck and she sponsored 4-H meetings at their General Store. She also enjoyed supporting her grandchildren at the Jackson County Junior Fair and going to the WV State Fair.

Through the years, Eurada was instrumental in improving Southern Jackson County. She helped write grants to bring water, fire and ambulance services to the Kenna Community. She was also one of the first women in the Kentuck area to drive a car and went out of her way to help teach other women how to drive as well. Also during this time, she went around the community to encourage and register women to vote.

She enjoyed socializing and swimming at the pool at the Ravenswood Senior Center. She was also a charter member of the Old Hickory chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Eurada loved to travel and was always ready for the next adventure. She often drove the country roads of West Virginia, usually with a few grandchildren in the back of her truck. She traveled all around the United States, Cancun, Mexico, and the Bahamas with members of her family and loved learning something new.

She was especially proud of her large family who shared her love of country living, farming, travel, reading, teaching, and community service. She always had a stack of books to read and share and enjoyed singing, dancing and playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by four of her five children, Zelma (Frank) Boggess, Mary (Dencil) Sayre, Carolyn Landis, and Shannon (Charlie) Foutche; and daughter-in-law, Dottie Landis.

Her grandchildren and their families include: Brent (Julie) Sayre, Sydney, Bailey and Kacey; Patrick (Leslie) Boggess, Chelsey (Jordan Ullom), Lindsey and Nathan; Jo (Mike) Phillips, Solomon, Bennett, Garrison and Anderson; Beth (Sarah) Boggess, Jack and Sam; Betsy Sayre, Hunter, Mason and Aubrey; Brandon (Amy) Landis and Adrianna; Clifton (Carissa) Landis, Kelsey (Jacob Dixon), Madyson and Gage; Jason (Ashley) Landis, Reid and Ava; Dustin (Samantha) Lewis, Tyler, Alyssa and Ryan; Laramy Lewis, Britin and Huxlee; and Shannon Stephens.

She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Wilda Landis (Dale) Scarbrough, Wanda Landis Phalen, and Monnie Landis, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank those who took special care of Eurada during this last year including home caregivers Crystal, Stacy, Cassey, and Hanna, as well as Stacy, Joy and Peggy and the staff at Jackson General Hospital.

The family welcomes friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV. A service will be held at the funeral home at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, as well as a brief burial service at Goshen Cemetery in Kentuck, with Elmer Miller officiating. Immediately following the burial service, family and friends are invited to celebrate Eurada's life with food and fellowship at the Greene Center (the old Kenna Elementary School).

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Goshen Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Sayre, 3190 Kentuck Road, Kenna, WV 25248.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Goshen Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Sayre, 3190 Kentuck Road, Kenna, WV 25248.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 27 to June 29, 2019