EVA MAE McNEER KENNEDY, 101, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston, WV.
Formerly from Salt Sulphur Springs, Monroe County she was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was a graduate of Union High School, Union, WV and attended the former Charleston School of Commerce. Eva retired from the State Government after 20 years of service.
She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist; member and past president of the Beacon Sunday School Class; member and past president of the former Pioneer Club of Christ Church; member and past Matron of Tiskelwah Chapter # 45, Order of the Easter Star; member and past Worthy High Priestess of Charleston Shrine # 7 the White Shrine of Jerusalem; member of John Young Chapter, DAR; member of the Charleston Women's Club; member of the Tillilkum Garden Club; member of the Beni Kedem Ladies Widow's Club; member of the
Optimist Club of West Charleston and member of the AARP Chapter # 543.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Kennedy; both parents, E.W. and Effie McNeer; and 11 brother and sisters.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, Shirley Grant and husband, Michael, Mary E. Bowden, Vivian R. Williams, June Gross, Wanda Britts, Susan Kingshill, Cindi Redcay, Marilyn Trudell, Donna Davis, Kimberly McNeer and Marshall McNeer; best friend, Donna Edmondson and many dear friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Christ Church United Methodist with Rev. Dr. Jay Parkins officiating. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the church. Burial will be held in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.
Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers. the family suggest donations made to: Christ Church United Methodist
Memorial Fund, 1221 Quarrier St., Charleston, WV 25301.
You may send condolences to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 21, 2020