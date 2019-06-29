Home

Wallace & Wallace Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory
283 Main St
Rainelle, WV 25962
(304) 438-8523
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sewell Valley Baptist Church
Eva Mae Cruse Cox Obituary
EVA MAE CRUSE COX, 89, of Rainelle, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, June 28, 2019. Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Sewell Valley Baptist Church. Friends may call from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday evening at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, Rainelle. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Sewell Valley Baptist Church Missions Fund. Wallace & Wallace Inc., 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 29 to July 1, 2019
